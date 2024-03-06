Man Arrested on Multiple Charges following Gunfire Investigation at Spenard Hotel Saturday





Anchorage police responded to the Americas Best Value Inn and Suites at 2:39 pm on Saturday after receiving a report of shooting there. The report informed police that a group of people were in a room at the inn when one of the people there discharged a weapon into the floor. There were no reports of injury.

As the police were making their way to the Spenard Road establishment, they were notified that all the people in the group had left the room and were in the parking lot.

When the officers arrived hotel staff pointed out the individual they thought was responsible for the gunfire. The officers closed in on 38-year-old Scott F. Williams JR and ordered him to stop. Williams ignored those commands and fled across the parking lot and into the roadway. Pollice would ultimately take the suspect to ground despite his resistance and successfully cuffed him.

Once in custody, a computer check was carried out that found that Williams had two active warrants and was also a sex offender who was out of compliance and violating conditions of release.

The suspect complained of difficulty breathing and so was transported to a local hospital. He was also treated for two abrasions on his face. Once cleared he was transported to the Anchorage Correctional Center and remanded there for the two warrants as well as additional charges of Fail to Register I and Resisting. At that time police lacked probable charge for the weapons discharge in the hotel.

When he was taken into custody, officers seized his fanny pack and once a search warrant was applied for and granted, investigators would find a handgun inside. A check would find that the weapon had been stolen from the Valdez Police Department in a 2018 burglary.

After the discovery of the stolen handgun and the investigation that followed, Williams had additional charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV – Firing Recklessly, Theft II – Firearm, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession leveled against him.

During the initial investigation into the shooting, officers would make contact with 22-year-old Lucillia D. Henry. During that contact it would be discovered that she had two outstanding warrants. She was taken into custody on those warrants and transported to Hiland Mountain Correctional Center and remanded there.



