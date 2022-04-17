Man Barricaded in Captain Cook Hotel Friday Gives Up after 4 Hours

By on Comments Off on Man Barricaded in Captain Cook Hotel Friday Gives Up after 4 Hours


Anchorage police say that they successfully took a suspect into custody after an almost 4-hour standoff that occurred in a hotel room at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage’s downtown district on Friday.

4th Avenue and 5th Avenue between K Street and I Street was closed down after APD was notified and responded to the downtown hotel at 2:43 pm on Frida. It was reported that the man involved in the incident was armed with a weapon and had barricaded himself in the room after issuing threats.

The Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and the Investigative Support Unit (ISU), which is part of APD’s Special Operations Unit worked to bring the situation to a successful end and at 6:30 pm, reported that the  suspect had been taken into custody without further incident.

Roadways were opened shortly after the incident.


  , , , , , ,

Man Barricaded in Captain Cook Hotel Friday Gives Up after 4 Hours added by on
View all posts by Alaska Native News →