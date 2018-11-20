Man Busted after Breaking into Alaska Youth and Family Network Building

Alaska Native News Nov 20, 2018.

An Anchorage man was arrested and jailed after APD responded to an alarm set off at the Alaska Youth and Family Network on 740 Communications Avenue early in the morning on Monday, APD reported.

The alarm was set off at the business at 5:05 am and officers immediately responded to the location. Once there, officers saw a man through the window eating and drinking. When the man, later identified as 43-year-old Henry E. Levan JR, saw the officers outside, he moved out of view.

As additional officers arrived at the scene, a perimeter was set up and a team made entry into the building. Upon entry, police began making announcements that were met with no response.







Police began to clear each area of the building and would find “Levan hiding under a pile of bagged donated clothing,” APD reported. He was taken into custody and charged with Burglary I and Criminal Mischief III.

The investigation at the scene did not find that anything was taken, but Levan incurred approximately $900 worth of damage when he pried open the front door and ripped the security panel from the wall.

Levan was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.