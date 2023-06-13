Man Dies While in Custody of Ketchikan Correctional Center





Alaska State Troopers announced the death of a Ketchikan man in custody at the Ketchikan Correctional Center on Sunday evening.

According to troopers, they were notified that 43-year-old Landon Morgan, who had been picked up earlier in the day on charges of DUI, had died while in custody.

Correctional Officers found Morgan unresponsive in his cell at 6:05 pm and Correctional Officers and EMS began life-saving efforts, but, those efforts were unsuccessful and at 6:37 pm, Morgan was pronounced deceased.

Troopers say their preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play and initial indications point to a medical issue. His remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner in Anchorage for autopsy.



