Man Discovered Shot to Death in Tudor’s Alaska Club Parking Lot





Anchorage police opened a homicide investigation at the Alaska Club parking lot after responding to a shots-fired report from that location at 7:21 pm on Saturday evening.

APD says that they closed down the southwest corner of the parking lot at 5201 East Tudor Road so that the Crime Scene team could process the scene after discovering a deceased male.

According to reports, no arrests have thus far been made in the incident and police are asking that anyone with information in regards to the shooting, including surveillance footage of persons or vehicles leaving the area to contact the department at 3-1-1 (option #1).



