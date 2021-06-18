Man in Skiff Dies from Natural Causes near Mile Five North Tongass







Alaska State Troopers were notified on Monday afternoon of an incident where a skiff driver was found deceased near mile 5 of the North Tongass Highway they revealed Friday.

Callers reported that a skiff operating near shore at that location began to travel in circles before running aground. When witnesses responded, the skiff driver was found slumped over the steering wheel of the watercraft.

Alaska State Troopers and the Ketchikan Fire Department responded to the scene, retrieved the body from the skiff, and 62-year-old Michael Mateer was declared deceased at the scene.

AST reported that no foul play is suspected and Mateer's remains, as per State Medical Examiner's instructions, were released to the next of kin.






