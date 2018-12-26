Man Perishes in Interior Snow Machine Accident

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2018.

A McGrath man died from his injuries following a snow machine crash near that community early on Sunday morning, Alaska Wildlife Troopers reported.

AWT in McGrath responded to the scene at the intersection of Chinana Road and Joaquin Street at 5:34 am on Sunday morning to find 38-year-old Christopher Woosley suffering from serious injuries after having crashed his snow machine at that location.

Troopers immediately began lifesaving efforts on Woosley and continued CPR on him until the arrival of EMS. EMS transported Woosley to the McGrath Clinic where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers say that Woosley’s remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.







The victim’s next of kin has been notified of the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.