Man Perishes in Interior Snow Machine Accident

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2018.
38-year-old Chris Woosley. Image-FB profiles

38-year-old Chris Woosley. Image-FB profiles

A McGrath man died from his injuries following a snow machine crash near that community early on Sunday morning, Alaska Wildlife Troopers reported.

AWT in McGrath responded to the scene at the intersection of Chinana Road and Joaquin Street at 5:34 am on Sunday morning to find 38-year-old Christopher Woosley suffering from serious injuries after having crashed his snow machine at that location.

Troopers immediately began lifesaving efforts on Woosley and continued CPR on him until the arrival of EMS. EMS transported Woosley to the McGrath Clinic where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers say that Woosley’s remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.



The victim’s next of kin has been notified of the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles:

Two Rivers Man Dies in Four-Wheeler Rollover Saturday 54-year-old Copper Center woman, Susan Voyles, was struck and killed as she was outside her vehicle just south of Glennallen on Friday morning. Image-Facebook profilesCopper Center Woman Struck and Killed in Unfortunate Friday Glenn Highway Accident One Dies in Fatal Glenn Highway Accident Fairbanks Man Dies in Fatal Parks Highway Head-On Collision