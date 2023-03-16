Man Seriously Injured after being Crushed between Two Vehicles in Happy Valley





Alaska State Troopers were notified of a pedestrian injury sustained during a serious interaction with an intoxicated Kasilof man in Happy Valley on Saturday evening.

Troopers responded to the scene and opened an investigation that revealed that 60-year-old Donald Baker got into an argument with another man who was in front of his vehicle at a Happy Valley residence. AST reported that Baker drove forward and pinned the victim between his and another vehicle causing serious injury. Following the incident, Baker, who was drunk, fled the scene.

The victim was medevaced to Anchorage with serious injuries.

Troopers would contact Baker later and take him into custody. He was charged with Assault 1st, Felony DUI, Felony Refusal, Leaving the scene of an MVC involving injuries, and Driving with License Revoked (DWLR).

He was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and remanded there.

AST says that the investigation is continuing.



