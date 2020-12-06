Man Shot by Bethel Police after Threatening with Two Axes, Investigation Continues

Alaska Native News on Dec 6, 2020.







Alaska State Trooper report that a Bethel man shot during an altercation by Bethel police on Saturday is expected to survive his injuries.

Troopers were called in to assist in an officer-involved shooting in the southwest community of Bethel on Saturday and once there conducted a preliminary investigation.

According to the report, Bethel police called in AST at just after 6 am to report that a Bethel man had threatened an officer with two axes and was, as a result, shot. The suspect did not suffer life-threatening injuries, and the officer was unhurt.

AST say that more information will be provided as it comes available.





