Man Suffers Life-Threatening Stab Wound, Found at West Northern Lights McDonalds Sunday Morning

Alaska Native News on Jun 14, 2020.

Anchorage police divulged today that they responded to a call reporting a man laying on the ground bleeding in the parking lot of the McDonalds at 800 West Northern Lights at 2:22 am Sunday.

Officers, as well as medics, arrived on the scene to find the victim suffering from a life-threatening stab wound to his upper body and immediately rendered aid and he was then transported to a local hospital.

The on-scene investigation determined that the victim was stabbed by an unknown suspect in the area of west 30th and Arctic Boulevard and walked as far as the McDonalds parking lot before collapsing to the ground.

As yet, investigators have no suspect information at this time and they report that “The circumstances surrounding the incident, including who specifically is responsible for the stabbing, and the relationship between the parties involved is still under investigation,” and no arrests have thus been made.







Police are asking the public for information regarding this incident, including surveillance footage, is asked to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).