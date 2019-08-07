Man With BB Gun Shot at Dave Rose Park in Officer-Involved Shooting

Alaska Native News Aug 7, 2019.

An Anchorage patrol officer on patrol in the Second Street and Lane area on Monday morning observed a man, later identified as 32-year-old Shakti Lewis, pointing what appeared to be a handgun at houses and persons in the area.

Multiple officers were called to the scene. The suspect was located in the park and given commands to drop the weapon, Lewis did not comply with the multiple commands then “began to manipulate the weapon and then pointed it at officers,” APD reported.

Three officers at the scene fired on the suspect then administered first aid until paramedics arrived on the scene. Lewis was transported to a local hospital and the Dave Rose Park was closed down as an investigation was carried out.

The investigation would find that the weapon was a Crossman 1911 BB gun.

Lewis faces three counts of Assault III and will be remanded to the Anchorage Jail following his release from the hospital.

The three officers involved were placed on mandatory administrative leave and the Office of Special Prosecution given the case for review.