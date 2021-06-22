Manley Hot Springs Man arrested following Altercation with Crossbow and Shotgun







The Fairbanks Rural Unit with the Alaska State Troopers took a Manley Hot Springs man into custody on multiple charges following a disturbance call from that community on Saturday.

Troopers responded to Manley Hot Springs at midnight Saturday and opened an investigation that found that Randall Self, age 29, had pointed a crossbow at a family member then hit that person with a small safe during an altercation before firing a shotgun at the family member’s vehicle.

After being medically cleared for injuries sustained in the altercation, Self was arrested on charges of Assault 3rd (DV) x2, Criminal Mischief 3rd, and MIW 4th.

He was held without bail.





