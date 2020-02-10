Manokotak Man Dies in Assault, Suspect Charged with Murder II

Alaska Native News on Feb 10, 2020.

AST says that severe weather hampered response to an assault that occurred in Manokotak, 20 miles southwest of Dillingham, on Saturday morning. The victim in the case died as a result when he was not able to be medevaced for medical treatment of injuries.

troopers received the report of the assault at 11:16 am on Saturday but were unable to respond to the scene to open the investigation until Sunday midmorning. In the meantime, the victim in the case, whose identity has yet to be revealed by troopers, succumbed to his injuries Saturday night before he could be transported.

When troopers were finally able to access the community in southwest Alaska, their investigation found that 54-year-old Dick Itumulria caused injuries in an assault that resulted in the victim’s death. He was arrested and charged with Murder II and transported to the Dillingham Jail and held without bail.