Manokotak Suspect Jailed on Multiple Charges after Domestic Violence Incident in Village

Alaska Native News on Jul 14, 2020.

AST says that a Manokotak man is behind bars after a domestic assault reported by a third party last week.

Troopers responded to the village after receiving a report from a person there that reported a domestic assault attack. When they responded and opened an investigation, they found that in addition to the DV assault, 29-year-old Geoffrey Tugatuk had committed a number of other offenses as well.

As a result of the investigation, Tugatuk was taken into custody and transported to Dillingham where he was remanded to the jail there. He was charged with “Assault II DV, Assault III DV, Coercion, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Assault IV (DV), Interfering with the Report of a Domestic Violence Crime, Unlawful Contact I, and two counts of Parole/Probation violations,” trooper said.

The next day, Tugatuk, in court, had his bail set at $10,000 plus a court-approved, third-party custodian.





