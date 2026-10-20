Marine Heatwave Triggered a Hybrid Crab Surge in the Bering Sea

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A team of scientists at the Alaska Fisheries Science Center’s Kodiak Laboratory has uncovered an unexpected ecological aftermath following the major 2018–2019 Bering Sea marine heatwave. The results, published in a new Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences study, show the abundance of snow-Tanner crab hybrids increased by more than 13 times. Snow-Tanner hybrid crabs were previously rare. More strikingly, commercial-sized male hybrids—which can be legally landed during the snow crab fishery—spiked from less than 10 percent of harvestable males to nearly half (41.7 percent) in 2025.

“These results are unprecedented,” said study lead Erin Fedewa. “We were shocked by the magnitude of the hybrid surge while analyzing data from the 2025 eastern Bering Sea bottom trawl survey. It immediately became clear that this ecological response would ripple through to fisheries management.”

Snow Crab Decline Opens the Door for Hybrids

Using advanced modeling methods, scientists determined this hybrid boom was not caused directly by warmer waters or increased spatial overlap of mature snow and Tanner crabs. Instead, the catastrophic collapse of the snow crab population following the 2018–2019 marine heatwave likely released hybrids from competition and predation.

Tanner crab abundance similarly surged—reaching the highest recorded in 2025. The research team also attributed this to the snow crab collapse. However, unlike the hybrid surge, the Tanner crab expansion was less surprising. Tanner crab is a sub-Arctic species with an affinity to warmer temperatures, so the population is naturally positioned to benefit in warming waters.

New Models Pinpoint Cause for Hybrid Surge

While marine heatwaves are known to disrupt ecosystems, determining the exact mechanisms driving these complex biological responses can be difficult. The team applied dynamic structural equation models to uncover why Tanner and hybrid crab numbers spiked to all-time highs in 2025.

This modeling approach is unique because it tests for cause and effect relationships, as opposed to correlative or predictive approaches. Modeling results revealed several key takeaways:

No Direct Heat Benefit: Higher temperatures or reduced sea ice did not directly boost hybrid or Tanner crab survival

Higher temperatures or reduced sea ice did not directly boost hybrid or Tanner crab survival No Increased Overlap: The hybrid surge was not driven by increased spatial overlap between breeding adult snow and Tanner crabs, which would be expected to increase interspecies mating opportunities

The hybrid surge was not driven by increased spatial overlap between breeding adult snow and Tanner crabs, which would be expected to increase interspecies mating opportunities Decreased Competition/Predation: Billions fewer snow crab following the 2018–2019 marine heatwave created an ecological opening, which likely promoted higher survival of Tanner and hybrid crab in recent years

The study concluded that indirect effects resulting from the marine heatwave-driven snow crab collapse accounted for 76 percent of the hybrid and Tanner crab population surge.

Management Frameworks Face New Climate Realities

This ecological surprise has immediate and profound implications for fisheries management. For instance, male hybrids can be legally harvested and landed as snow crab during the directed winter fishery. However, hybrids have historically made up only a small fraction of snow crab catches. Because hybrid crab were so rare in the past, they were never incorporated into the federal fishery management plan that establishes annual harvest quotas for Bering Sea crab stocks.

With hybrid males spiking to 41.7 percent of the harvestable population, fishery managers now face a dilemma: Existing regulations lack formal mechanisms to set hybrid-specific harvest limits. In 2025, state managers responded to the initial hybrid pulse by increasing the snow crab harvest limit in hopes that fishermen would target and land hybrids.

“Given that we saw even more commercial-sized male hybrids on this year’s eastern Bering Sea bottom trawl survey than in 2025, it’s clear this will continue to be a pressing management challenge for decision makers,” said Emily Ryznar, a co-author on the study.

Building Flexible Management for an Unpredictable Future

The unexpected rise of hybrid crab in the Bering Sea is a clear indicator that marine heatwaves can yield ecological surprises that challenge existing, and often rigid, fishery management frameworks. Scenario planning remains an essential tool for anticipating climate impacts. And this study underlines the need for more agile, climate-adaptive management frameworks capable of adjusting when novel ecosystem conditions emerge.