Mariner’s Remains Retrieved from Vessel Southwest of Wrangell Monday

Alaska State Troopers report that the remains of one Wrangell man have been retrieved from an overturned vessel southwest of Wrangell on Monday by a Wrangell search and rescue team.
On Sunday, troopers say that 53-year-old Randall Ferdinand “was attempting to navigate his vessel during a storm at sea which resulted in the vessel crashing into rocks in shallow water,” 12 miles southwest of Wrangell.
The report came in at 2:24 pm on Sunday that a vessel had overturned and USCG and Wrangell search and Rescue launched. By 3 pm search and rescue were on the scene and the 32-foot vessel was laying on its side and grounded.
Wrangell SAR remained on scene to wait for low tide and two Ketchikan based AWT Troopers on the P/V Loyalty responded to assist. At 1 am, Ferdinand’s remains were retrieved from the vessel.
His remains have been turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage and Ferdinand’s next-of-kin were notified.