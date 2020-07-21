Mat-Su Search and Rescue Continues Search for Bethel Man Near Talkeetna

Alaska Native News on Jul 20, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers say that a search initiated on Sunday afternoon for a Bethel man in the Talkeetna area is ongoing with no results as of yet.

Troopers were notified that 55-year-old Alexander Guest left his residence at approximately 2:30 pm on Saturday afternoon to go looking for Chaga mushrooms in the woods near mile 86.5 of the Parks Highway.

Troopers were alerted to his missing status at 1 pm on Sunday and troopers activated Mat-Su Search and Rescue.

The search for Guest turned up no results and the Search continued Monday with no further leads.

“Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Troopers at 352-5401,” troopers said on their dispatch.





