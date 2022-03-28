Mayor Bronson Issues Evacuation Order for Residents Impacted by Hiland Avalanche





Anchorage, AK – Today, Mayor Dave Bronson issued an emergency order requiring residents in the vicinity of Milepost 7.0 to 7.9 of Hiland Road to evacuate the area, in order for avalanche mitigation efforts to commence.

The Mayor issued an emergency disaster declaration on March 26 in response to the Hiland Road Avalanche that occurred on March 24. Due to the potential danger posed by the remaining snowpack on the mountain, mitigation efforts cannot commence until residents have evacuated the area. A release of the remaining snow will occur naturally or through mitigation efforts. An uncontrolled release, at an unknown time, could result in the loss of lives. It is the Municipality’s interest to prevent the loss of life through another uncontrolled avalanche.

Mitigation efforts will occur today under the supervision of a State of Alaska Avalanche Technician. Crews from the Anchorage Police Department and Anchorage Fire Department are assisting residents in the evacuation process. Residents are being provided a fact sheet about the recovery efforts, and a copy of the evacuation order.

The fact sheet can be found here; and the evacuation order is here.





