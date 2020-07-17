Mcgrath Suspect Jailed on Domestic Violence Charges, Victim Medevaced to ANMC

Alaska Native News on Jul 17, 2020.

Aniak-based troopers report that they received a call from the city of McGrath on Wednesday morning reporting that a call was made to the city office the night before and a message was left on the voicemail by a female who “sounded like they were sobbing, requesting help and someone to come to a residence in McGrath,” troopers reported.

A short time later, troopers in Aniak received another call from McGrath reporting that “a female was found in the middle of the road and appeared to have been beaten up,” according to the AST report.

The troopers immediately responded to McGrath and opened an investigation. During that investigation, troopers contacted 25-year-old Justice MacAlpine. He would subsequently be placed under arrest for Domestic Violence Assault II, and Assault III and IV.

MacAlpine was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center on the charges.

The victim was medevaced to Anchorage and admitted to the Alaska Native Medical Center to receive treatment for her injuries.





