October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month





(Anchorage, AK) – Each year Alaska recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, the Alaska Department of Public Safety, and the Alaska Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault are committed to ending the high rates of domestic violence that inflict harm on Alaskan families.

Governor Dunleavy has issued an Alaska-specific proclamation for October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Alaska. The Governor encourages all Alaskans to stand together against domestic violence in our state and to support the healing of survivors.

“Public safety has been job number one for my administration since I took office, said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Addressing the high rate of domestic violence that occurs in our state is a top priority. As a father of three wonderful daughters, I have a vested interest in making our state a safe place for Alaska’s women and children. I won’t rest until all Alaskans can live free of violence and crime.”

In October, the Alaska Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (CDVSA), within the Department of Public Safety, is sponsoring a social media campaign to increase awareness of domestic violence in Alaska, educate Alaskans about the continuum of healthy, unhealthy, violent relations, and connect Alaskans to available resources. The resources provide information for victims, families, and those wishing to become engaged in the work to end violence.

“The Alaska Department of Public Safety and Alaska’s law enforcement community is committed to doing our part to hold accountable those who victimize Alaskans and commit acts of domestic violence in our state,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “Once law enforcement responds to a domestic violence call, it is already too late, another Alaskan has already become a victim, and the crime has been committed. I call on Alaska’s men to end this cycle of abuse with our generation and leave a better state for our kids and grandkids.”

“We ask every Alaskan to commit to no longer tolerating domestic abuse that we see or know about; we ask that you reach out and offer support and compassion to those in need. Together we can end domestic violence in Alaska,” said L. Diane Casto, CDVSA Executive Director. “Thank you to all the dedicated advocates, shelters, crisis lines, and service programs who are available 24/7 to provide safety, support and kindness to Alaska victims of domestic violence.”

Help for those experiencing domestic violence remains available in Alaska during the COVID-19 outbreak. Those in need of assistance can contact law enforcement, call Alaska’s CARELINE, 877-266-4357, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233, for emergency crisis and intervention resources.

