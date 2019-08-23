McPhee Avenue Victim Suffers Life Threatening Injuries, Suspect in Custody in Thursday Shooting

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Anchorage police say that they have arrested a suspect reported being involved in the shooting incident that occurred on the 4500-block of McPhee Avenue early Thursday morning.
Patrol officers responded to the location at 1:20 am on Thursday to find one man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.
The investigation found that that victim and another adult male, later identified as 35-year-old Richard Goughnour, who was in a vehicle at the location, got into a verbal altercation and at some point in the argument, Goughnour took out a firearm and shot the victim.
McPhee Avenue was shut down for a time as officers conducted their investigation.
Just before 8 am, APD announced that they had a suspect in custody and were interviewing him. By noon, police announced the arrest of Goughnour on charges of Assault I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, and Reckless Endangerment.
Police say that the victim and Goughnour did not know each other and that the nature of the argument has still to be determined.