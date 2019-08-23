McPhee Avenue Victim Suffers Life Threatening Injuries, Suspect in Custody in Thursday Shooting

 

Anchorage police say that they have arrested a suspect reported being involved in the shooting incident that occurred on the 4500-block of McPhee Avenue early Thursday morning.

Patrol officers responded to the location at 1:20 am on Thursday to find one man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The investigation found that that victim and another adult male, later identified as 35-year-old Richard Goughnour, who was in a vehicle at the location, got into a verbal altercation and at some point in the argument, Goughnour took out a firearm and shot the victim.

McPhee Avenue was shut down for a time as officers conducted their investigation.



Just before 8 am, APD announced that they had a suspect in custody and were interviewing him. By noon, police announced the arrest of Goughnour on charges of Assault I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, and Reckless Endangerment.

Police say that the victim and Goughnour did not know each other and that the nature of the argument has still to be determined.

Written by: Alaska Native News on Aug 23, 2019.