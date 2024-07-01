Mechanical malfunction leads to PFAS release at Bethel Alaska Army National Guard Aviation Facility





BETHEL, Alaska –The Alaska Army National Guard Aviation Facility in Bethel experienced an inadvertent release of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) containing components of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) due to fire suppression system malfunction June 25. The release in and around the facility has been contained and cleaned, and any risk to the local population is assessed to be extremely low.

The system malfunction leaked an estimated ten gallons of AFFF inside the facility’s boiler room, hangar bay floor and onto a small area along the outside of the building. Facility staff immediately reported the release and proceeded to contain the substance and conduct an initial clean up using spill response supplies and appropriate personal protective equipment.

The Alaska National Guard environmental team contacted the Alaska Division of Environmental Conservation to submit a spill report and consult on clean up procedures. Later that day, the AKARNG sent an additional pallet of spill response supplies and PPE via commercial air to be used for any subsequent clean up.

The morning of June 26, a septic pumping truck from the City of Bethel Public Works Department arrived at the facility to empty the building’s blackwater holding tank. In the process, the driver noticed foam coming out of the truck, indicating that a portion of the AFFF release had drained into the building’s blackwater system.

At the direction of ADEC, the septic truck was emptied and thoroughly rinsed three times at the Guard facility and returned to service. The contaminated rinse water is being stored on site in a decommissioned fuel tank for further disposition. ADEC has instructed the City of Bethel to remove the contaminated pump truck from service immediately and until it can be confirmed through sampling to be free of PFAS.

Any potential threat to the ground water is assessed to be extremely low, as the Guard aviation facility does not sit near any community drinking water sources. The AKARNG environment team is working to hire a PFAS-trained contractor to conduct sample testing to accurately assess the level of any residual contaminants. The team will continue monitoring the site for any future impacts.

The AKARNG does not foresee any operational impact to its aviation mission in Bethel as a result of this incident.

The National Guard works with multiple federal, state and local agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Defense and state regulatory offices to address potential presence of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at National Guard installations.

In collaboration with regulatory agencies and interested stakeholders, the National Guard follows the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act process to investigate a release resulting from Army and Air Force activities and assess the appropriate cleanup actions based on risk to human health and the environment.

