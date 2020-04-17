Medication Should Only Be Secured Through a Licensed Physician

In recent weeks the Anchorage Police Department has become aware of small blue pills that citizens are purchasing illegally on the street believing them to be Oxycodone. Unfortunately these pills are not legitimate medication and there have been several overdoses as a result.
All medication should be obtained through a licensed medical physician only. Ingesting anything purchased through other means can lead to serious medical side-effects to include death.
APD is currently investigating these cases to include what the composition of the blue pills are and who is dispensing them. Anyone with information regarding these illegal pills may call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com or 907-561-STOP.