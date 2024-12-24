Meet Juneau’s Snowplow Fleet: 2024 Name a Snowplow Contest!





(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) is excited to reveal the winning names for Juneau’s snowplow fleet! After receiving over 400 imaginative submissions from Alaskans across the state, the hardworking Maintenance & Operations team in Juneau has chosen the following names to represent the fleet:

Berminator

Salt-O-Saurus Rex

Ka-PLOW

These snowplows are the backbone of the Juneau’s winter maintenance fleet, helping our operators clear roads to support DOT&PF’s mission: Keep Alaska Moving. Facing the challenges of Alaska’s harsh winters, our dedicated snowplow operators and these plows ensure that Egan Drive and the rest of Juneau’s road system remain safe and accessible for everyone.

The Name-a-Snowplow Contest is a fun and lighthearted way for Alaskans to connect with the vital work of our Maintenance & Operations team. It’s also a chance to recognize the critical role snowplow operators play in keeping communities safe and roads open during the Alaska’s toughest conditions. With Berminator, Salt-O-Saurus Rex, and Ka-PLOW ready to lead the charge, Juneau is ready for another winter season!

A big thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s contest. Your creativity and enthusiasm help make Alaska winters a little brighter!

