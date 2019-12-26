Merry Christmas, Alaska!

- Home
This is such a wonderful time of year for us to gather with loved ones, bake cookies, share a meal, and give thanks for all the blessings we’ve enjoyed this year. I’m personally looking forward to spending quality time with my wife, my daughters and their families, and attending Christmas services. I wanted to take a moment to share what Christmas means to me, and I hope you’ll take a moment to watch my special Christmas message. Click here or on the below image for my Christmas 2019 video message.
May God Bless you and your family this Christmas, and have a Happy New Year!