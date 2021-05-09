Metlakatla Police Capture Second of Two Burglary Suspects after Short Pursuit







Alaska State Troopers report that the second of two burglary suspects with warrants was taken into custody by Metlakatla police late Saturday afternoon after he fled from them on Wednesday.

Metlakatla police attempted to make contact with 26-year-old Brandi Edenshaw and 23-year-old James Acker of Ketchikan, both burglary suspects with warrants, shortly after the duo arrived in Metlakatla in a skiff. During the contact attempt, both suspects fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Edenshaw was taken into custody, but Acker managed to get to a skiff and flee Metlakatla.

“United States Coast Guard assisted with attempting to locate the boat which fled the area but was not successful with locating the boat,” AST reported. The USCG did transport Edenshaw back to Ketchikan where she was remanded on the Burglary/Theft warrant.

Late Saturday afternoon, Metlakatla police observed Acker walking on Tait Street and again attempted contact. But, once again Acker fled on foot. This time, however, he was not successful and after a short pursuit, was taken into custody.

USCG, who was in the area, assisted and transported Acker to Ketchikan where they were met by AST and Ketchikan police. Acker was remanded to the Ketchikan Correctional Center on the Burglary/Theft warrant with his bail set at $10,000.

Troopers say further charges have been forwarded to the District Attorney’s office.





