Michael Jolly Sentenced to 6 Months to Serve for Domestic Violence Assault Against Mother of Newborns





(Anchorage, Alaska) — On Oct. 2, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Christina Rankin, sentenced Michael Jolly to 24 months in jail with 18 months suspended and three years of felony probation following his release from jail.

Jolly, 35, was sentenced following a May 2024 jury trial and subsequent guilty conviction of two counts of Assault in the Third Degree and one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree.

The convictions stem from Jolly’s April 2022 conduct in which he strangled his wife in their home two weeks after she had given birth to the couple’s twins.

# # #



