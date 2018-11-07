Mike Dunleavy is an elected Governor for the State of Alaska.

Nov 7, 2018.

Gubernatorial election was very important for all alaskan natives, because of the political corruption in the remote villages of Alaska, regional tribal governments, regional native corporations, and/also non-profit entities.

My hope is that…under the new administration-both law enforcement level, and the judicial branches will through some changes in order to protect the younger generation from wrongful prosecutions.

I am from District 38, and I strongly feel that the current situation is not good at all, and needs adjustment with the line of communication.

I also want to show my deepest appreciation to whose who voted for Mike Dunleavy, and he will make a difference in the lives of oppressed or wrongfully prosecuted.

Sincerely Yours,

Paul Lincoln(John)-Newtok, Alaska



