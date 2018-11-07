Mike Dunleavy is an elected Governor for the State of Alaska.

- Home
Gubernatorial election was very important for all alaskan natives, because of the political corruption in the remote villages of Alaska, regional tribal governments, regional native corporations, and/also non-profit entities.
My hope is that…under the new administration-both law enforcement level, and the judicial branches will through some changes in order to protect the younger generation from wrongful prosecutions.
I am from District 38, and I strongly feel that the current situation is not good at all, and needs adjustment with the line of communication.
I also want to show my deepest appreciation to whose who voted for Mike Dunleavy, and he will make a difference in the lives of oppressed or wrongfully prosecuted.
Sincerely Yours,
Paul Lincoln(John)-Newtok, Alaska