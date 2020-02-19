Mike Prax Appointed by Governor Dunleavy to House District Three Seat

Alaska Native News on Feb 19, 2020.

(Anchorage) – In an announcment on Tuesday morning, Governor Mike Dunleavy revealed that he has chosen Glenn Prax, better known as Mike Prax, to take the House District 3 seat for North Pole.

That House seat was vacated by Tammie Wilson in January when she resigned and accepted a position with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

“Mike Prax has demonstrated for many decades that he has the experience, knowledge and leadership abilities to make an effective legislator for the North Pole area,” said the Governor. “He also understands and reflects the values of its residents, so I am proud to appoint him to the House District 3 seat.”

Republicans had nominated Fred Villa, the Associate Vice President of UAF, Tom Studler, a legislative staffer, and Prax for the seat. According to the governor’s letter, “Subject to confirmation by the House Republicans, Glenn M. Prax will hold this office for the remainder of the unexpired term of the 31st Legislature for House District 3.” The governor was not obligated to choose from that list of nominations submitted by House Republicans, but is following the wishes of local party officials as he has previously voiced he would do.