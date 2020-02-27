Military Member Indicted by Anchorage Grand Jury on Two Counts of SAM

Alaska Native News on Feb 27, 2020.

The Anchorage Police Department reported on Wednesday that suspect, 26-year-old Jacob T. Malaro was indicted by an Anchorage grand jury on two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor on February 21st.

Malaro was already in custody on the charges when indicted, he had bee arrested on a felony warrant for the charges the day previous..

The investigation into Malaro began on December 8th after “APD Detectives in the Crimes Against Children Unit (CACU) were notified of a report of sexual abuse of a minor,” police revealed.

APD says that Malaro is stationed in Alaska as an active military member. They say that Malaro used SnapChat under the usernames “bossfosss,” and “rowdybounty.” They report that he may have used a false age and identity when contacting his victims.

Detectives beleive there may be more victims, and ask that if you have been a victim, or are a parent or guardian of a victim of Malaro, to please call CACU Detective Shawn Davies at 907-729-7607.





