Missing Snowmachiner Found Between Marshall and Bethel Monday





A search for an overdue snowmachiner ended on Monday after a good samaritan came across the missing person in good health.

On Sunday evening Alaska State Troopers were notified of an overdue snowmachiner at 7:49 pm. The subject was traveling between Bethel and Marshall. Ground searchers set out and began searching the area between the two communities.

On Tuesday a person came upon the rider and notified Marshall. The rider reported that he had run out of fuel. Volunteers from Marshall brought fuel for the snowmachine and all parties returned safely to Marshall.