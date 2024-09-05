MMIP Legislation Signed by Governor Dunleavy

(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Dunleavy signed into law legislation that continues Alaska’s effort to solve more Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples cases. Sponsored by Senator Donny Olson (D-Golovin), Senate Bill 151 makes several public safety policy changes that can lead to even more MMIP cases being solved. “This legislation is a continuation of Alaska’s mission to recognize and solve missing and murdered Indigenous persons cases,” said Governor Dunleavy. “My administration will continue to support law enforcement, victim advocacy groups, Alaska Native Tribes and other entities working together to solve these cases and bring closure to victims’ families”. “Senate Bill 151 represents a pivotal moment in our fight to end the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples,” said Senator Donny Olson. “By bringing diverse voices together and enhancing our investigative efforts, we are making a clear statement: every life matters, and we will not rest until justice is served for all our missing and murdered loved ones. This legislation is a critical step in the state’s dedication towards healing our communities and ensuring that no family is left without answers.” “The Alaska Department of Public Safety has led the local, state, and federal government efforts in Alaska of reducing instances of missing and murdered indigenous persons and will continue to invest resources into all of our MMIP initiatives,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “With Senate Bill 151 becoming law today many of the initiatives that we started within DPS will now be codified into Alaska Statute and carried on into the future. Your Alaska State Troopers are committed to continuing to aggressively investigate cold case homicides and suspicious missing persons cases that involve Alaska Native victims.” Creates the nine member MMIP Review Commission to review unsolved cases and submit a report to the legislature every three years with its recommendations and findings

Requires indigenous cultural training for new police officers

The Alaska Department of Public Safety will have to conduct a one-time assessment of its protective and investigative resources for identifying and reporting MMIP cases

Requires the Department of Public Safety to file a missing persons report to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database within 60 days after the first report is filed with state and local law enforcement The legislation takes effect January 1, 2025.