Monday: I’d like to Thank You; Zack Wants to Hear Your Ideas

Dear Neighbors:
I hope you can join me Monday so I can thank you for sharing your ideas, and letting me represent you these past many years. We’ll have Special Guest Zack Fields there too, so he can meet and hear from you.
And as always, we’ll have pizza.
Join us at the Fairview Recreation Center, 1121 E. 10th Ave., from 6:15-8 p.m.
It’s been an honor to learn from you, and to wake up every day trying to find ways to make peoples’ lives better. I hope I’ve honored your trust. I’m not “retiring” or leaving to go anywhere, and will continue to join you as we all try to stand up for what matters and protect this state.
I may keep a version of this newsletter going after a little break. And I’ll definitely find more time with Kelly, some extra time to fish, and to think about what I’d like to do next. I don’t know whether that will be in public life again one day, or involve making things better for others, like you do, in private life. I’ll mull all that after I get some time away from my current job.
Zack will be sworn in to represent you on January 15. He, like I did, will benefit from getting to know you better and hearing your ideas.
I hope you can stop by on Monday even if just to say Hi.
With warm regards,
