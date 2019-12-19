Moose Creek Teen Struck and Killed in Fairbanks Vehicle/Pedestrian Collision

Alaska Native News on Dec 18, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers report that they received a call at 4:28 pm late Tuesday afternoon reporting a collision involving a pedestrian on Corey Street in Fairbanks.

Troopers and EMS immediately responded to the scene, at which time EMS declared 19-year-old Ryan Gibbs of Moose Creek deceased.

The motor vehicle driver, 32-year-old Jon Cruzen of Moose Creek, told troopers that he was driving his 2008 Saturn Vue on Corey Street when he hit Gibbs who was walking in the lane of travel.

Troopers observed that Gibbs had been wearing dark clothes after dark reducing his visibility.

When notified of the fatal incident, the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage requested that Gibb’s remains be transported to them for autopsy.

Gibb’s next of kin were at the scene and notified.