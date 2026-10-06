‘More Performative Killing at Sea’: Another Trump Boat Strike Leaves 4 Dead











Condemning the “illegal campaign of extrajudicial killings” as “murder at sea,” Amnesty International USA asked, “Where is Congress to stop the horror?”



President Donald Trump’s boat-bombing spree continued on Sunday despite condemnation from around the world, claiming four more lives and bringing the death toll from the 13-month campaign to at least 238.

Sharing a video of the strike, US Southern Command said on social media late Sunday that “under the direction of SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean.”

“Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel’s active involvement in narco-trafficking,” SOUTHCOM continued, without offering any evidence, as with at least 70 previous strikes since September 2025. “The operation killed four narco-terrorists.”

Citing a federal memo that it aims to keep concealed from the public, the Trump administration claims to be at war with drug cartels and that the killings in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean are justified. Legal experts and human rights advocates argue the bombings are at least war crimes, if not outright murder.

Sunday’s strike was the administration’s first confirmed boat bombing since Ben Saul, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights and counterterrorism, said last month that even if the targeted vessels were engaged in drug trafficking, there are no “international legal rights to unilaterally use military force” to counter cartels.

After SOUTHCOM’s announcement, Gizmodo reporter Matt Novak declared, “We murdered four more people in a boat today.”

Brian Finucane, a former State Department legal adviser who now advises the US Program at the International Crisis Group, called it “more performative killing at sea.”

Highlighting the rising death toll from Trump’s “illegal campaign of extrajudicial killings, ie, murder at sea” initiative, Amnesty International USA asked, “Where is Congress to stop the horror?”

The Republican-controlled Congress has declined to pass war powers resolutions intended to stop the strikes—though the odds of passage could change if Democrats reclaim one or both chambers in next month’s midterm elections.

Trump’s bombing spree has apparently been not only illegal but ineffective. The Washington Post reported in July that a Drug Enforcement Administration analysis concluded that the boat-bombing campaign has not “reduced the amount of cocaine entering” the United States.

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