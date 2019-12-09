Moreland Arrested on Manslaughter Charges for September Death of Retired Trooper

On Saturday night Alaska State Troopers took a 22-year-old Wasilla man into custody on an arrest warrant for manslaughter for a September 26th collision that took the life of retired AST officer Dallas Massie.

On Thursday a grand jury handed down an indictment on manslaughter charges on Jacob Rock Moreland that resulted in Moreland’s arrest on Saturday.

Moreland, according to the report, crashed his 2005 Chevy pickup headlong into the driver’s side of Massie’s 2006 Dodge pickup at about 6 pm near the intersection of Lamont Way and Tweet Court on September 26th.

Moreland was accused of driving under the influence.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital following the accident where 72-year-old Massie succumbed to his injuries.

Massie was a 26-year veteran of AST as well as the police chief in Nome.

Moreland is being held at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility without bail.