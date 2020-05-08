Most Areas of Denali National Park and Preserve Closed to Snowmobile Use Due to Inadequate Snow Cover

DENALI PARK, Alaska –Denali National Park and Preserve management has determined there is no longer adequate snow cover for the use of snowmobiles for traditional activities in most areas of the 1980 additions to Denali National Park and Preserve (Denali).
Effective immediately, the Southwest Preserve to the North Fork of the Eldridge Glacier will be closed to snow mobile access. This decision is expected to coincide with a decision from Denali State Park to close access to snow mobiles.
Portions of the preserve north of the Alaska Range (Kantishna Hills and Northwest Preserve) were previously closed to snow mobile access in a decision announced April 28, and available here:
https://www.nps.gov/dena/learn/news/2020-snowmo-northern-closure.htm
Snow mobile access is still available from the North Fork of the Eldridge Glacier to Broad Pass. Snow cover south of the Alaska Range in this area is still adequate for the use of snowmobiles, but riders should anticipate a closure in this area soon, as snowpack is diminishing quickly.
Riders are reminded that all lands within the former Mount McKinley National Park on both the north and the south sides of the crest of the Alaska Range are closed to all snowmobile use by federal regulation.
A map of open and closed areas is available for viewing on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/dena/planyourvisit/snowmobiling.htm and maps with GPS coordinates for the park and preserve boundary are available at https://www.nps.gov/dena/learn/management/park-boundary-info.htm.
In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all visitor centers are currently closed to the public. Park information is available on the web at nps.gov/dena or by calling 907-683-9532, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Stay connected with “DenaliNPS” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, and iTunes.
