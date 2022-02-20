Mother Sought after Fleeing with her Children, Taken into Custody after Eagle River Stand-Off





Anchorage police reported on Thursday that the mother, Janelle, Anderson, and her two children, who were a subject of a search since early December, were located and taken into custody at a Citation Road address in Eagle River after a four-hour standoff.

U.S. Marshals requested an agency assist on Thursday evening after receiving threatening statements from Anderson, who had barricaded herself, her two children, and a man identified as 38-year-old Zachary Nashalook, in a room at that address.

Police officers with Mid shift Patrol, SWAT, and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the scene. CNT made contact with Anderson, and finally, at 11:30 pm, Anderson, Nashalook, and the two children came out of the room. Anderson and Nashalook were taken into custody.

Anderson was transported to the Hiland Correctional Facility and remanded there on her warrants for Assault III, Fail to appear, and two counts of Custodial Interference as well as additional charges of Assault III x2, Reckless Endangerment x2, and resisting Arrest.

Nashalook was transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded on charges of Hindering Prosecution.

The two children were turned over to the Office of Children’s Services.





