Motivational Speaker/Mentor to Students Arrested by APD on Sexual Abuse of a Minor/Child Porn Charges Thursday

Alaska Native News on Feb 14, 2020.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, on late Thursday morning, they applied for a felony no-bail warrant on charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor I and Child Porn Possession, and at 11:40 AM a Contract Motivational Speaker/Mentor to students was arrested and jailed at the Anchorage correctional facility.

APD says that 40-year-old Donteh M. Devoe has spent several years traveling the state in that capacity, and has had contact with multiple students/minors statewide and they believe that there may be more victims.

APD special victims unit detectives were notified on January 29 that DeVoe may have been involved in a sexual relationship with a minor, and an investigation was immediately opened.

If you were a victim of Devoe’s, or you have any other information that may be useful to this investigation, please contact SVU Detective Czajkowski at 907-729-7680.

The Anchorage School District cooperated with APD in the initial investigation that led to the issuing of warrants and subsequent arrest and incarceration of Devoe.