Motorcyclist Arrested for Armed Road Rage Incident, Charges Forwarded on Second Driver

Alaska Native News Apr 28, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers reported that they responded to an ongoing road rage incident traveling from Nenana to Fairbanks on the Parks Highway on Saturday evening after getting a report of the scene playing out at just before 7 pm.

It was reported that there were a white GMC pickup, a black GMC pickup and a motorcycle involved in the traveling roadway hazard. When troopers responded, they were able to locate the motorcycle and pulled it over at mile 340 of the Parks Highway.

Troopers say the investigation determined that the man on the motorcycle, identified as 24-year-old Evan Gentry, had pointed a handgun at the driver of the white GMC. As a result of that investigation, Gentry was arrested on charges of Assault III x2, Reckless Driving, and Driving in Violation of License Limitation.

Gentry was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility and held without bail.

According to AST, “Charges on the driver of the black truck will be forward to the DA for review.”

Troopers are seeking witnesses to the moving event and as those witnesses to contact Trooper Bozman at 907-451-5100.






