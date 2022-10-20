Motorist Shoots, kills Self During Early Morning Traffic Stop in North Pole





Alaska State Troopers revealed on Thursday morning that a driver who was the subject of a traffic stop on Sunday morning had killed himself rather than comply with trooper commands to step out of his vehicle.

Fairbanks-based troopers report that they had pulled over a vehicle while on patrol for suspected DUI at 1 am on Sunday morning. They had observed the vehicle unable to maintain lane and slowing down and speeding up.

The officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver and were given the name Michael Jules, which was false.

When asked multiple times to exit the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Michael Christopher Taylor, refused to do so. Instead, he told troopers “I’m going to kill myself”, and pulled out a 9 mm handgun and shot himself. He was declared deceased at 3 am after the arrival of EMS.

Troopers reported that Taylor also had a fully extraditable warrant out of the state of Washington.



