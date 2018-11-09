Mountain View Victim Dies in Hospital, Case now Elevated to Homicide

Alaska Native News Nov 9, 2018.

APD reports that a Thursday night assault case has been elevated to a homicide with the death of the victim.

On Thursday night, at 11:20 pm, Anchorage Patrol officers responded to the 3900-block of East 8th Avenue after receiving a report of a man lying in the street. When officers arrived, they found the male victim in the street with injuries consistent with being a victim of an assault.

Officers closed down 8th Avenue between Bragaw and Klevin Street and conducted an investigation while the victim was transported to a local hospital. Several persons were detained and interviewed about the incident.

APD reported just before 6 am on Friday morning that the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and the investigation is now classified as a homicide.







APD has yet to release suspect details and the victim’s name has likewise not been released pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including surveillance video, is asked to call Dispatch at 311 (option #1).