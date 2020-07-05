Municipality of Anchorage to Distribute Masks to Community

Alaska Native News on Jul 5, 2020.

Anchorage, Alaska : The Municipality of Anchorage has partnered with community organizations and internal Municipal departments to assist distributing masks to residents of Anchorage.

“When Mayor Berkowitz released Emergency Order 13, mandating face coverings in public buildings, we wanted to be sure as many Municipal residents as possible had access to a mask,” said Bill Falsey, Incident Commander of the Emergency Operations Center. “We strategically partnered with community groups and other Municipal departments to help distribute masks to those who otherwise may not be able to get one.”

Approximately 16,500 masks will be distributed to the recipients. Municipal departments assisting with the distribution effort include Anchorage Public Transit and the Mass Care Group operating within the Municipal Emergency Operations Center. Community organizations assisting with distributing masks to their clients are Catholic Social Services, Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center, The Salvation Army, The Business Boutique and the Anchorage Community Land Trust.

A second shipment of masks is on order and additional groups that will distribute masks include Food Bank of Alaska, Anchorage Public Library and the Municipal Office of Equal Opportunity.

Masks for residents that are not clients of the groups named can purchased from local retailers or online. For more information, visit the Resources tab at www.muni.org/covid-19.

