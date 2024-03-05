Murkowski Announces New Staff in Washington, DC Office





Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Monday announced several new staff, fellows, and interns who will serve in her Washington, DC office.

Kit Cunningham joins the office as a Knauss Fellow from the Alaska Sea Grant Program. Kit is from Juneau, Alaska and obtained her undergraduate degree in Biological Conservation and Ecology from Montana State University. She is currently completing her master’s degree in wildlife conservation at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She has held many jobs around Alaska, including guiding, commercial fishing, in the service industry, and more. For the past five years, Kit has worked with Alaska Department of Fish and Game researching multiple species and conducting her graduate work, which centers around marine debris and microplastics in Southeast Alaska.

Troy Bouffard joins the office as Arctic Fellow. Troy has been in Fairbanks, Alaska for 20 years and retired from the U.S. Army in 2010 after 22 years of service. Troy is a PhD Candidate and has a BA in Political Science and an MA in Arctic Policy from the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF). Troy has been with UAF as full-time faculty for 10 years and serves as the director for the UAF Center for Arctic Security and Resilience. Troy has also served with the Arctic Council as a delegate and project member for many years, with continued work on current wildland fire project efforts. Other Arctic efforts include previous work as a defense contractor, project lead for NATO work, work with various national labs, defense, and security work with USNORTHCOM, USEUCOM, ALCOM, and 11th Airborne Division (Arctic) as well as countless speaking events at conferences, media engagements, and numerous publications. Troy has also contributed to numerous Arctic national policies and strategies over the years, including the newest versions.

Christian Moser, MD joins the office as a Jeanne Spurlock Congressional Fellow sponsored by the American Psychiatric Association. Dr. Moser attended the University of Louisville, where he received a BA in Political Science before earning his MD at the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 2019. He completed his residency training at the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Department of Psychiatry, where he served as chief resident in 2023.

Emily Grimmius joins the office as a Legal Extern. Emily currently attends Willamette University College of Law in Salem, Oregon. She has a BA in Political Science from the University of Washington. Previously, she worked as the Oregon Policy Director for a victim’s rights organization and has additional experience in criminal law, elder care, and literacy advocacy.

Lauren Philips joins the office as a Communications intern. Lauren recently graduated from the University of Iowa with bachelor’s degrees in international studies and French. Prior to joining the team, she interned at Goldman Sachs and a global financial consultancy.

Jasper Davis joins the office as Administrative Assistant. Jasper is pursuing a degree in communications from Marymount University. He has been working with the Fairfax County local government for the past five years.

###



