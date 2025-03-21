Murkowski, Colleagues Reintroduce Volcano Warning and Monitoring Legislation





Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) today reintroduced bipartisan legislation to reauthorize a domestic program focused on detecting and warning about volcanic threats. Their bill – cosponsored by Senators Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Mazie Hirono (D-HI) – will enable the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to continue to improve its volcano monitoring and early warning capabilities around the country.

“With 141 active volcanoes in our state, volcanic threats are real for Alaskans,” said Senator Murkowski. “The Alaska Volcano Observatory is actively monitoring increased activity at Mount Spurr, just west of Anchorage, reminding us how vital continuous and reliable detection, warning, and response systems are across the Pacific Ring of Fire. I’m hopeful we can move this noncontroversial legislation quickly through Congress and to the President’s desk.”

“The State of Washington is home to four of the most dangerous volcanoes in the nation,” Senator Cantwell said. “We must invest in the right science and fund robust monitoring to keep our communities informed, mitigate future threats, and save lives.”

“Our state constitutes the northern flank of the Pacific Ring of Fire, making Alaska the most volcanically active in the country by far,” Senator Sullivan said. “Just this week, experts predicted Mount Spurr in Southcentral could erupt in a matter of weeks, less than 100 miles west of Ted Stevens International—the fourth largest air cargo hub in the world. Volcanic eruptions not only threaten Alaska communities, but can also disrupt global trade and aviation along the heavily trafficked flight paths over our state. I’m glad to introduce legislation with Senator Murkowski and our colleagues to reauthorize NVEWS, invest in critical monitoring technologies and resources, and help ensure we can effectively plan for and respond to any future eruptions.”

“In 2022, Hawaii Island residents experienced an eruption from Mauna Loa for the first time in nearly 40 years and they have continued to see new eruptions from the summit of Kilauea volcano,” said Senator Hirono. “This program, first authorized in 2019, will help scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory to continue improving their volcano monitoring and warning capabilities through expanded infrastructure and modernized technology. These improvements will further enable our scientists to provide comprehensive, up-to-date volcanic hazard information that keeps our communities safe. Reauthorizing this program is necessary to ensure that officials at volcano observatories throughout the country can continue to provide real-time hazard information for residents, visitors, and emergency responders.”

“Volcanic eruptions pose an increasing threat to a growing, globally connected population and economy. Unlike some other hazards, volcanic eruptions can be accurately forecast if the necessary equipment has been installed and data have been acquired. The recent unrest of Mount Spurr, a very high threat volcano near Anchorage, Alaska, is an excellent example of how volcano scientists can provide warning prior to a possible eruption when sufficient instrumentation and scientific knowledge are available. However, most volcanoes in the U.S. are not adequately monitored. The reauthorization of NVEWS would provide the necessary means to sufficiently monitor volcanoes across the U.S. and improve public safety. We thank the Senator and her staff for their efforts in supporting this legislation,” said David Fee, Coordinating Scientist at the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

Background

Murkowski’s National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System Act passed Congress in 2018. The legislation provides USGS with the resources needed to organize, modernize, standardize, and stabilize the monitoring systems of U.S. volcano observatories and centralizes the collected data. The original Act’s authorizations expired atthe end of Fiscal Year 2023, but Murkowski, now Chairman of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, has ensured this important priority continues to receive federal funding.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) is a “consortium of the USGS, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, and the State of Alaska Geological and Geophysical Surveys.” Mount Spurr, located 75 miles west of Anchorage, is projected to erupt “within weeks or months,” with ash “likely” to impact Alaska’s most populated areas.

The reauthorization of the National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring Systems Act:

Authorizes a total of $75 million over a ten-year period;

Adds the U.S. Forest Service to the interagency coordination list;

Requires five-year management plans on a regular basis, and includes coordination with new or existing cooperative partners;

Establishes an Implementation Committee to help provide recommended requirements, implementation steps, and performance standards for the system;

Establishes public communication and messaging responsibilities for coordination between partners to avoid confusion or duplication;

Expands the list of emerging technologies for advanced monitoring networks to support modernization of data collection and networks; and

Updates technical language.



