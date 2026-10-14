Murkowski, Colleagues Urge President to Reverse Russian Diesel Deal, Enforce Sanctions

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“Granting Moscow the ability to sell Russian diesel freely in global markets damages American security interests and is a betrayal of the people of Ukraine, who continue to defend themselves from Putin’s murderous, illegal war. This deal is a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our Allies; it should be rescinded,” the senators wrote.

The senators urged Trump to instead take swift action to implement sanctions authorized by the recently passed Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which President Trump signed into law in September.

“These authorities require you to apply economic pressure on Russia and the chief enablers of its war, in particular China, and thereby enhance your negotiating position to bring a swift end to this ruinous conflict,” the senators wrote.

The full text of the senators’ letter is available here and copied below.

Dear Mr. President,

Congress and the American people support ending the Russia-Ukraine war, which has cost hundreds of thousands of lives over the last four and a half years because Russia chose to invade its neighbor. A brokered peace, however, must be on just terms. It must uphold democratic values, the sovereignty and security of Ukraine, and their people’s right to choose their future.

The deal you struck with President Vladamir Putin on October 9th will not achieve just ends, nor will it benefit Americans. The Treasury Department’s General License No. 135, which lifts sanctions on Russia’s diesel exports, only provides Putin with more fuel to finance his war machine and enables Russia to continue its brutal attacks on Ukrainian civilians. Granting Moscow the ability to sell Russian diesel freely in global markets damages American security interests and is a betrayal of the people of Ukraine, who continue to defend themselves from Putin’s murderous, illegal war. This deal is a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our Allies; it should be rescinded.

We also recognize the urgent need to lower energy costs for American families and address the disruptions caused by the war with Iran. However, allowing Russian-origin diesel into global markets will offer limited to no relief to Americans. It will have a negligible impact on fuel prices, but the revenues the Kremlin will receive from this agreement will undoubtedly finance its desired war of attrition and advance its security cooperation with China, Iran, and North Korea. It will also endanger servicemembers operating overseas in support of Operation Epic Fury.

Last month, Congress passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which you swiftly signed into law. Both chambers passed the legislation with resounding, bipartisan votes, clearly demonstrating our intent and granting you the authorities to broker a just and fair peace. These authorities require you to apply economic pressure on Russia and the chief enablers of its war, in particular China, and thereby enhance your negotiating position to bring a swift end to this ruinous conflict. For decades, America has stood as the bastion of freedom against tyranny, and American presidents have embodied our nation’s resistance to tyrants. Putin is a tyrant. Withdraw from this agreement, rescind General License No. 135, and execute the authorities provided under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. Maintain our legacy – and the duty America holds – as leader of the free world.

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