Trump Strikes ‘Deal With the Devil’ for Russian Diesel as High Prices Hinder GOP in Midterms

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Democrats in Congress and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday swiftly condemned US President Donald Trump’s plan to secure diesel from Russia in hopes of combating fuel prices that have skyrocketed due to his illegal war on Iran.

“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, with the US midterm elections just weeks away, and voters frustrated by the country’s affordability crisis.

“Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel,” Trump said. “Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority. This is a very big and important announcement. Additionally, it must be understood, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon!”

After Trump’s post, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a general license “authorizing transactions related to the sale, delivery, offloading, and importation of diesel” from Russia—which launched a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022. In response, Congress has appropriated over $170 billion to help Ukraine.

The Associated Press pointed out that Trump announced the deal with Putin after “he signed a sweeping Russia sanctions law last month that aimed at clamping down on Russia’s energy revenues,” and as “his envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were meeting with Ukrainian officials in Miami to discuss a proposal to try to end the Russia-Ukraine war.”

In a lengthy statement, the Ukrainian president warned Friday that “any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness. It plays into Russia’s hands—allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world.”

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared that “Trump is doing a deal with the devil to try to help his flailing political fortunes from the shockingly high diesel prices caused by his own reckless, illegal war in the Middle East. This filthy deal will only aid and abet the same Putin who is helping the Iranians to target and try to kill American troops in the Middle East and who illegally and viciously invaded our ally Ukraine.”

According to an online tracker launched by Brown University’s Costs of War Project, since Trump started bombing Iran without congressional authorization in February, Americans have paid over $130 billion more for fuel—$71.74 billion for gasoline and $58.56 billion for diesel—or nearly $1,000 per household.

Several other Democratic lawmakers from both chambers of Congress—which Democrats hope to reclaim from Trump’s Republican Party in November—were also critical, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who said that striking a deal “with a murdering dictator” to lift sanctions “is an embarrassment and makes us complicit in Putin’s war against Ukraine.”

“This poorly concealed attempt to mitigate the havoc caused by Trump’s illegal war in Iran will only benefit the Chinese and Russian economies, and lead to the slaughter of more innocents in Ukraine,” he argued. “The president should rescind this agreement immediately. To the American companies considering taking Putin’s blood money: Congress is watching.”

Denouncing Trump’s announcement as “a disgrace,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said: “You know how Trump could bring down gas and diesel prices? By ending his illegal war with Iran. Instead, he’s going to help fund Putin’s war machine.”

Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) described Trump’s approach as “desperate and shortsighted,” adding: “Trump ran on America First but has no idea how to actually deliver for the American people. We wouldn’t be in this mess without his wasteful war with Iran. We need to build opportunity for Americans with our foreign policy, not Putin. End this war and not a single dime to Russia.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory Meeks (D-NY) also slammed the president’s reversal on sanctions against Russia, stressing that “instead of putting economic pressure on Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, Trump continues to appease him. His disastrous Iran War has sent gas and diesel costs soaring, and Americans are paying the price.”

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) similarly said: “Desperate to escape the consequences of his failed Iran war, Trump is preparing to stab Ukraine in the back and buy diesel from Putin. He’s helping fund Russia’s war machine, while our allies pay the price.”

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