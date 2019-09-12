Murkowski Commends Administration for E-Cigarette Flavor Ban

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Prioritizes Health and Safety of Future Generations
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Wednesday commended the Trump administration for its announcement on banning flavored e-cigarettes. The U.S. Department of Human Services announced plans for the FDA to finalize a compliance policy, which would place a ban on all non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes. This announcement follows a recent CDC health advisory on severe pulmonary disease associated with using e-cigarette products, which also identified the illnesses impacting adolescents and young adults, ranging in ages 17 to 28.
“I have been a strong proponent for placing robust restrictions on e-cigarette flavorings and related products that have been strategically marketed to children for far too long. We must do all we can to prevent youth from using and becoming addicted to these harmful products,” said Senator Murkowski. “Today’s announcement is an important step in our commitment to reversing the tide of the disturbing rise of youth vaping. I look forward to finalization and implementation of this new compliance policy and thank the administration for prioritizing the health and safety of children, families, and our communities.”
Written by: Karina Borger | Office of Senator Murkowski on Sep 12, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News