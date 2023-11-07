Murkowski Honors Alaska WWII Veteran for His Service





During the 10th anniversary mission of the Last Frontier Honor Flight, a group of 21 Alaska-based veterans and their chaperones traveled to Washington, DC to visit the national memorials which are dedicated in honor of the wartime service and sacrifice of our veterans.

Among the group was World War II veteran Harry Olivas of Wasilla, Alaska. The now 97-year-old Mr. Olivas served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946. For his distinguished service, Mr. Olivas was eligible for several campaign medals, but never received them.

Upon learning about this, Murkowski and her team worked to ensure that Mr. Olivas could receive the awards he earned. After reaching out to the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy, it was determined that Mr. Olivas was eligible for several campaign medals. Murkowski’s office coordinated with the Navy to obtain the medals for Mr. Olivas before his Last Frontier Honor Flight to Washington, DC.

To honor Mr. Olivas’ service to our nation, Murkowski presented him with the following medals during an impromptu ceremony on the National Mall:

American Campaign Medal

European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal

Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal

World War II Victory Medal

Honorable Service Lapel Pin (Ruptured Duck)

Navy Honorable Discharge Pin

Click here for photos of Murkowski at the 2023 Last Frontier Honor Flight to Washington, DC.



