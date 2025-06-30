Murkowski Releases Statement on War Powers Resolution Vote









Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) issued the following statement after her vote on Senate Joint Resolution 59.

“Thursday, Congress received a detailed briefing on last weekend’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities from CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine. They made it clear that these actions were a limited, time-sensitive response to what was judged, based on intelligence, to be an imminent threat to regional stability and U.S. personnel, as required under the War Powers Resolution of 1973.

“We received confirmation that these strikes were solely focused on disabling Iran’s nuclear capabilities. While damage estimates are still forthcoming, it is believed that the strikes were largely successful in that effort. The use of force was narrowly targeted in scope and duration.

“I am satisfied that the President’s actions were justified and within his scope of authority under Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, which is why I voted against this War Powers Resolution. I hope this vote sends a clear message that the world will not allow Iran to become a nuclear-armed nation and provides the President with the necessary flexibility to negotiate a long and lasting peace in the region.

“If a larger offensive military operation is ever deemed necessary in the future, only Congress holds authority under the U.S. Constitution to declare war. I’m hopeful that the fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, negotiated by President Trump, will hold and keep America and our allies safe.

“I want to again commend the professionalism and skill of the U.S. military in executing these strikes. Their actions were truly extraordinary and showcased to the international community what U.S. deterrence looks like.”

###